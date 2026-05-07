Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 89.55 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 8.23% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 89.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.42% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 284.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.