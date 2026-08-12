Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TARC consolidated net profit declines 58.23% in the June 2026 quarter

TARC consolidated net profit declines 58.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 186.11% to Rs 217.13 crore

Net profit of TARC declined 58.23% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 186.11% to Rs 217.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales217.1375.89 186 OPM %18.51-158.53 -PBDT24.0783.88 -71 PBT21.9881.47 -73 NP22.6554.23 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sabrimala Industries India consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Aerpace Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Next Story