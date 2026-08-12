TARC consolidated net profit declines 58.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 186.11% to Rs 217.13 croreNet profit of TARC declined 58.23% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 186.11% to Rs 217.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales217.1375.89 186 OPM %18.51-158.53 -PBDT24.0783.88 -71 PBT21.9881.47 -73 NP22.6554.23 -58
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