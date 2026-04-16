Tarc rose 1.10% to Rs 128.40 after the company's sales stood at Rs 396 crore in Q4 FY26, reflecting a strong and resilient performance across its developments, driven by sustained demand for luxury developments.

The company reported cash flow of Rs 223 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company launched TARC Tripundra, TARC Kailasa and TARC lshva in New Delhi, taking the total gross development value (GDV) of these projects to around Rs 9,000 crore.

On annual basis, the company recorded sales of Rs 1,373 crore in FY26, with the launch of additional developments, the company witnessed strong sales traction and enhanced business momentum. The cash flows stood at Rs 1,132 crore in FY26.

Looking ahead the company said that its next phase of growth has already commenced with the launch of lshvara at TARC lshva, Gurugram. Building on this momentum, it plans to unlock its broader pipeline across Delhi by looking to add ultra luxury developments in FY27, marking the beginning of a new phase of developments in a supply constrained market. With a focused approach of Differentioted Luxury Curoted Residences, the company aims to set new benchmarks in the luxury residential segment. Amar Sarin, managing director & CEO, TARC, said: FY2O26 marks a pivotal phase of progress for TARC. The commencement of handovers at TARC Tripundra is a key milestone, showcasing the successful execution of a distinctive development in the capital.