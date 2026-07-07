TARC surged 9.35% to Rs 136.30 after the company reported a strong operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust demand across its premium housing portfolio.

The company reported quarterly pre-sales of Rs 602 crore in Q1 FY27, nearly three times the level recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Collections stood at Rs 305 crore with YoY growth of 80%, supported by solid customer conversions, collection efficiency resulting in strong cash flow visibility.

The company said it continues to make steady progress on the construction of its ongoing projects while advancing the design and planning of its upcoming luxury and ultra-luxury developments.

Amar Sarin, managing director & chief executive officer (CEO), TARC, said, The company has commenced FY2O27 on a strong note, with excellent sales momentum and collections reflecting strong demand for differentiated luxury, curated residences. We remain focused on execution excellence, customer experience and disciplined capital allocation, while advancing our next phase of luxury and ultra-luxury developments. With a robust portfolio of ongoing projects and a strong upcoming launch pipeline, we remain well positioned to deliver long-term growth. TARC is focused on developing luxury residential projects in New Delhi and Gurugram. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 104.52 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed more than 17 times to Rs 208.70 crore from Rs 11.82 crore.