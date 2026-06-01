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TARC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 1665.65% to Rs 208.70 crore

Net profit of TARC reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 104.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1665.65% to Rs 208.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 231.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 879.04% to Rs 329.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales208.7011.82 1666 329.8433.69 879 OPM %-43.25-707.70 --80.17-394.69 - PBDT-14.16-106.40 87 24.90-234.21 LP PBT-17.06-108.72 84 14.80-243.19 LP NP1.62-104.52 LP 19.07-231.22 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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