To supply generator transformers for 1,400 MW nuclear power project at Kaiga, Karnataka

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) has secured a large order for the supply of Generator Transformers for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Kaiga Units 5 & 6 nuclear power project in Karnataka. The order marks TARIL's first order in the nuclear power sector, adding a new and strategically important segment to the Company's growing portfolio of critical power infrastructure projects.

The order has been received from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL).

Kaiga Units 5&6 comprise two indigenous 700 MWe (Megawatt Electrical) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) being developed by NPCIL at Kaiga, Karnataka. The project is part of India's indigenous 700 MWe PHWR programme, supporting the country's efforts to expand nuclear power capacity while strengthening domestic technology and manufacturing capabilities. Together, the two units will add 1,400 MW of nuclear generation capacity at the Kaiga site.