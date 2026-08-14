Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 121.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.58% to Rs 35.81 croreNet profit of Tarmat rose 121.74% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.58% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.8124.94 44 OPM %6.874.45 -PBDT2.210.93 138 PBT1.900.64 197 NP1.530.69 122
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