Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 419.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 42.46 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 419.30% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 42.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.69% to Rs 6.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 117.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.