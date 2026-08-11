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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarsons Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tarsons Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 110.24 crore

Net loss of Tarsons Products reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 110.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales110.2491.36 21 OPM %23.5727.04 -PBDT25.7022.97 12 PBT-1.323.03 PL NP-1.441.78 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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