Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 159.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Tashi India rose 159.09% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 121.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.310.1474.1957.140.760.300.760.300.570.22

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