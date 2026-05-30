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Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 2.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.01% to Rs 117.49 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 2.91% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 117.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.84% to Rs 35.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 547.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 553.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.49133.53 -12 547.78553.14 -1 OPM %9.518.18 -11.299.36 - PBDT16.1214.80 9 79.0264.18 23 PBT8.147.44 9 47.9934.39 40 NP6.016.19 -3 35.3025.61 38

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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