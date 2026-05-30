Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit declines 2.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.01% to Rs 117.49 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables declined 2.91% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 117.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.84% to Rs 35.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 547.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 553.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.