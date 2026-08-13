Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 155.53 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 7.94% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 155.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.155.53120.929.5012.9719.6918.5411.9111.058.848.19

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