Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 155.53 croreNet profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 7.94% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 155.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales155.53120.92 29 OPM %9.5012.97 -PBDT19.6918.54 6 PBT11.9111.05 8 NP8.848.19 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content