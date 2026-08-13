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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 155.53 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 7.94% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 155.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales155.53120.92 29 OPM %9.5012.97 -PBDT19.6918.54 6 PBT11.9111.05 8 NP8.848.19 8

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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