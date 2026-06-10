Tata Capital announced that its board has approved the appointment of Kamal Bhatia as the chief risk Offcier (CRO) for a period of 2 years with effect from July 1, 2026.

Consequently, Nitin Dharma will cease to hold the position of CRO with effect from the close of business hours on June 30, 2026. Dharma will continue in employment with the company until September 7, 2026, to facilitate an orderly transition of responsibilities.

Kamal Bhatia is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting and Taxation. He is a Credit And Risk Management executive with over 24 years of experience in Banking and NBFC sectors across commercial, corporate and structured credit businesses including infrastructure financing, working capital, supply chain finance, leasing and mid-market credit portfolios.

Bhatia currently serves as senior vice president chief credit officer, SME Finance at the company overseeing policy frameworks, approval governance, concentration monitoring and risk appetite implementation across SME, supply chain finance, leasing, infrastructure, and digital credit businesses. Prior to Tata Capital, he has worked with ICICI Bank and Magma Leasing. Tata Capital (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group and a subsidiary of Tata Sons. TCL conducts its lending business together with its material subsidiary Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL). TCL offers a comprehensive suite of over 25 lending products, catering to a diverse customer base. In addition to its lending offerings, TCL also distributes third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager to private equity funds.