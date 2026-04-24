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Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 42.82% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 42.82% to Rs 1502.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1051.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7478.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.24% to Rs 4846.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3664.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 31539.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28311.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8160.107478.10 9 31539.8928311.37 11 OPM %75.1872.30 -73.1871.63 - PBDT2121.051477.49 44 7143.945308.58 35 PBT1978.481368.50 45 6606.424918.56 34 NP1502.021051.70 43 4846.103664.66 32

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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