Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 42.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 42.82% to Rs 1502.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1051.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7478.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.24% to Rs 4846.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3664.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 31539.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28311.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.