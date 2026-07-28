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Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 56.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 8821.93 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 56.32% to Rs 1547.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 989.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 8821.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7664.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8821.937664.81 15 OPM %75.7172.27 -PBDT2313.451500.24 54 PBT2159.121382.19 56 NP1547.38989.89 56

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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