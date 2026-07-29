Tata Capital gains after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY; AUM rises 22% YoY.

Tata Capital added 2.83% to Rs 365 after the company reported a 56.32% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,547.38 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 989.89 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by growth in lending and net interest income.

Total revenue from operations rose 15.1% YoY to Rs 8,821.93 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 56.21% YoY to Rs 2,159.12 crore in Q1 FY27.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 22% to Rs 2,90,502 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 2,37,508 crore a year earlier. Excluding the motor finance business, AUM registered a stronger growth of 28% YoY.

The company continued to maintain a diversified lending portfolio, with the retail and SME segments accounting for 85.4% of net AUM. Unsecured retail loans constituted 10.3% of net AUM, while disbursements continued to witness healthy momentum during the quarter. Net interest income (NII) rose 25% YoY to Rs 3,571 crore in Q1 FY27. The gross loan book expanded 23% YoY to Rs 2,86,381 crore, reflecting sustained credit demand across key business segments. The NBFCs capital risk adequacy ratio stood at 18.5% as of June 30, 2026, comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement of 15%. Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director & CEO, Tata Capital said: We commenced FY27 on a strong note, with healthy business momentum across our core franchises. Excluding Motor Finance, AUM grew 28% year on year to Rs 2,66,057 crore. Including Motor Finance, we achieved AUM growth of 22% year-on-year and PAT growth of 56% to Rs 1,547 crore. Asset quality trends continue to remain encouraging, underpinned by prudent underwriting and healthy collection efficiencies.

Our entry into the gold loan business marks an important step in further diversifying Tata Capitals retail lending portfolio. This business complements our existing product suite and offers significant long-term growth potential, supported by increasing customer preference for high-frequency, secured credit. Going forward, we aim to combine Yogloans proven expertise with Tata Capitals trusted brand, financial strength, technology and risk management capabilities, to scale the business further. The macroeconomic environment remains favourable, with supportive liquidity conditions and resilient domestic demand providing a strong foundation for economic growth. While external uncertainties persist, the strength of Indias fundamentals and the continued momentum in credit demand give us confidence in our ability to grow in a prudent manner.