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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 2385.67 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 29.15% to Rs 532.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 412.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 2385.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2021.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2385.672021.46 18 OPM %87.1187.01 -PBDT725.80565.32 28 PBT713.28552.43 29 NP532.26412.13 29

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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