Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 2385.67 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 29.15% to Rs 532.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 412.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 2385.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2021.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2385.672021.4687.1187.01725.80565.32713.28552.43532.26412.13

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