Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 2300.09 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 33.70% to Rs 526.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 393.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 2300.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1929.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.50% to Rs 1836.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1498.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 8633.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6969.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.