Tata Capital has reported 42.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,502 crore on an 8.7% increase in total income to Rs 8,163.29 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Operating expense for the period under review was Rs 5,460.01 crore, up 4.8% YoY.

Pre-provisioning operating profit improved by 17.6% to Rs 2,703.28 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,298.78 crore in Q4 FY25.

Provisions & write offs fell by 29.1% YoY to Rs 582.23 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,978.48 crore, up by 44.6% from Rs 1,368.50 crore in Q4 FY25.