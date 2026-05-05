Tata Chemicals drops after net loss widens to Rs 2,132 cr in Q4 FY26

Tata Chemicals fell 1.56% to Rs 792.30 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,132 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with net loss of Rs 74 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 2.02% YoY to Rs 3,438 crore, driven by lower realization (mainly due to lower exports from US), offset by higher volumes in India.

EBITDA stood at Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the de-growth of 16.20% compared to Rs 327 crore in Q4FY25, primarily due to subdued pricing across all geographies and increase in fixed cost (also due to steep depreciation of Indian rupee).

The company reported a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 178 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss before exceptional items and tax of Rs 61 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the company recorded exceptional charge of Rs 1,837 crore is provided on account of impairment of goodwill in U.S & Rs 159 crore of deferred tax assets write off. On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,715 crore in FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 387 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.04% to Rs 14,584 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 14,887 crore in FY25.

R. Mukundan, managing director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, During Q4FY26 the global soda ash markets remained adequately supplied and the supply overhang continue to exert pressure on pricing. The challenging external environment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East led to uncertainty and limited visibility on any immediate change in market conditions. Despite the challenging external environment, the companys standalone performance has been supported by higher volumes and disciplined cost management, resulting in a resilient operating performance. Mithapur facility (India) achieved production of 1 MTPA of Soda Ash during FY26. However, the companys consolidated performance has been sharply impacted by continuing unsustainable unremunerative prices across geographies particularly in Southeast Asia. In US, impairment charge of Rs 1,837 crore of goodwill & Rs 182 crore of deferred tax assets write-off recognized amidst the current soda ash export market conditions.

In the midst of a challenging and volatile operating environment, our focus remains resolutely on safeguarding margins, preserving cash flows, and maintaining a strong and resilient balance sheet. We are navigating this phase with prudence and disciplined capital deployment. These actions are aimed at reinforcing the Companys financial strength and positioning us to emerge from the current cycle with sustained stability and long-term value creation for our investors. Meanwhile, the companys board approved an investment of Rs 100 crore towards debottlenecking salt capacity at its plant located at Mithapur by 82,500 TPA. In addition, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share for the financial year 2025-26.