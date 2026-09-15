Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2026.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2026.

Tata Chemicals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 734.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32776 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd spiked 14.21% to Rs 282.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58295 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd surged 10.91% to Rs 722.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36434 shares in the past one month.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd exploded 9.86% to Rs 279. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85661 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd rose 9.55% to Rs 465.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51238 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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