Tata Chemicals announced that in order to rationalise the number of intermediate entities in the holding structure of the Company's UK operations, Gusiute Holdings (UK) (GHUL) has transferred all its assets and investments to Homefield UK (HFUK) effective 30 March 2026.

Consequent to this transfer, GHUL has ceased to be a material subsidiary of the Company and HFUK is considered as a material subsidiary of the Company.

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