Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals restructures holding of its UK operations
Tata Chemicals announced that in order to rationalise the number of intermediate entities in the holding structure of the Company's UK operations, Gusiute Holdings (UK) (GHUL) has transferred all its assets and investments to Homefield UK (HFUK) effective 30 March 2026.

Consequent to this transfer, GHUL has ceased to be a material subsidiary of the Company and HFUK is considered as a material subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank transfers portfolio of unsecured stressed MFI loans to ARCs

United Breweries launches 'Kingfisher Smooth Strong Premium Beer in Maharashtra

NTPC Green Energy arm signs Green Ammonia supply pact with SECI

NTPC Green Energy adds 168 MW solar power capacity

RailTel Corporation of India bags Rs 30-cr order from Jharkhand Education Project Council

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story