Tata Chemicals slips after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 17 cr; margin shrinks to 13%

Tata Chemicals fell 2.41% to Rs 681.75 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 525 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,255 crore during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes that offset lower realizations.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 69.44% YoY to Rs 110 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA fell 14.48% YoY to Rs 555 crore from Rs 649 crore in Q1 FY26, primarily due to lower realizations at overseas subsidiaries, particularly on exports from the US to Southeast Asian markets. Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 13% in Q1 FY27 from 17% in the year-ago period.

Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) stood at Rs 5,692 crore as of 30 June 2026, lower than the previous quarter due to asset monetisation. R. Mukundan, managing director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, During Q1FY27, amidst challenging external environment, the Company delivered a resilient performance, supported by higher sales and production volumes, strong operating efficiencies and disciplined cost management. However, exports from USA to Southeast Asia remained under pressure due to persistent unremunerative soda ash pricing. Living Essentials: Demand outlook remains positive, supported by premiumization in food, feed, pharma and beverage. Core products such as salt and bicarbonates should deliver stable growth, while prebiotics are expected to grow faster due to rising health and wellness consumption trends.

Industrial Essentials (mainly Soda Ash): The near-term outlook remains challenging due to global oversupply, weak demand conditions, and excess industry capacity. Geopolitical tensions and elevated energy, raw material, and freight costs continue to pressure margins and realisations. Farm Essentials (mainly Rallis): India's farm sector outlook remains moderately positive, supported by improved irrigation, technology adoption, government initiatives, and resilient rural demand. However, monsoon variability, potential El Ni conditions, and higher input costs remain key risks to agricultural output. Tata Chemicals is a leading supplier of choice to glass, detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India.