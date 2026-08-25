Tata Comm and TMPV partner to power new Sierra.ev with seamless connectivity

Tata Communications and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) today announced collaboration to power the newly launched Sierra.ev, with in-built 5G cellular connectivity, paving the way for futuristic Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

Tata Communications MOVE Connected Vehicle Platform will be integrated with the car's new SDV platform - N.IO - to provide seamless connectivity and digital first in-vehicle experiences to its customers. This technology deployment will ensure that vehicles are future ready and scalable for advanced connected vehicle capabilities while supporting AI-enabled applications.

The Sierra.ev aims to provide its customers with enhanced safety features and in-vehicle experiences. Tata Communications MOVE will enable this with a smooth onboarding journey, in vehicle secured connectivity for seamless content streaming, faster over-the-air updates, and an option for users to buy additional subscription packs, while ensuring safety critical features like emergency calls, remote support and remote vehicle diagnostics in real time.