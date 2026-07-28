Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Tata Tele Business Services

To accelerate AI adoption among Small and Medium Businesses in India

Tata Communications and Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate AI adoption among India's Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) through a unified AI platform stack designed specifically for this segment. The collaboration combines their complementary strengths to unlock a large, underserved market opportunity and expand the total addressable market (TAM) for both organisations.

TTBS is a trusted technology partner for India's SMBs, delivering business-ready digital solutions across connectivity, cloud and managed services. It has a robust GTM, with an extensive physical reach through a channel partner ecosystem and a digital B2B (Do Big Cloud Hub) exchange enabling businesses to discover, adopt and manage digital services.