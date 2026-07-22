Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 29.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 6582.82 croreNet profit of Tata Communications declined 29.35% to Rs 134.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 189.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 6582.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5959.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6582.825959.85 10 OPM %18.6919.07 -PBDT1057.18977.38 8 PBT317.74311.69 2 NP134.23189.98 -29
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