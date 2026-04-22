Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 74.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 6554.15 crore

Net profit of Tata Communications declined 74.70% to Rs 263.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1040.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 6554.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5990.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.46% to Rs 1001.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1836.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 24802.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23108.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.