Tata Communications Ltd Surges 2.78%, BSE Teck index Gains 1.05%

Tata Communications Ltd has added 22.93% over last one month compared to 0.13% gain in BSE Teck index and 4.26% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Communications Ltd gained 2.78% today to trade at Rs 1955.55. The BSE Teck index is up 1.05% to quote at 14956.56. The index is up 0.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 1.95% and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd added 1.84% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 17.12 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Communications Ltd has added 22.93% over last one month compared to 0.13% gain in BSE Teck index and 4.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1135 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 76339 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2050 on 26 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1323 on 02 Apr 2026.