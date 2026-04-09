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Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 12.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 70698.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 12.22% to Rs 13718.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12224.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 70698.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 49210.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48553.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 267021.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255324.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70698.0064479.00 10 267021.00255324.00 5 OPM %27.2726.33 -27.1126.40 - PBDT19768.0017781.00 11 75573.0070573.00 7 PBT18362.0016402.00 12 70013.0065331.00 7 NP13718.0012224.00 12 49210.0048553.00 1

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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