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Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 72275.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 4.62% to Rs 13349.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12760.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 72275.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63437.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales72275.0063437.00 14 OPM %25.6726.60 -PBDT19851.0018340.00 8 PBT18612.0016979.00 10 NP13349.0012760.00 5

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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