Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 72275.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 4.62% to Rs 13349.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12760.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 72275.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63437.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72275.0063437.0025.6726.6019851.0018340.0018612.0016979.0013349.0012760.00

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