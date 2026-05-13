Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2278.9, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 25.93% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2278.9, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost around 10.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28234.9, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.96 lakh shares in last one month.