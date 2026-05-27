Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2269.7, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.49% slide in NIFTY and a 23.02% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2269.7, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23888.4. The Sensex is at 75882.34, down 0.17%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 7.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28978.5, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.07 lakh shares in last one month.