Tata Consultancy Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2140.6, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 38.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2140.6, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 10.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28653.55, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.96 lakh shares in last one month.