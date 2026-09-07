Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2268.8, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 12.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2268.8, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost around 6.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30695.1, down 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.66 lakh shares in last one month.