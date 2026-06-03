LTM Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2026.

LTM Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2026.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd crashed 8.15% to Rs 2248.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

LTM Ltd tumbled 6.45% to Rs 4062.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20145 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd lost 6.07% to Rs 1425.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 6.03% to Rs 5139.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41559 shares in the past one month. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd plummeted 5.96% to Rs 410.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.95 lakh shares in the past one month.