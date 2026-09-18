Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slides 2.85%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.34%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 6.72% over last one month compared to 5.39% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.04% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.85% today to trade at Rs 2133.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.34% to quote at 27611.71. The index is down 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTM Ltd decreased 2.3% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 2.05% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 23.47 % over last one year compared to the 10.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.