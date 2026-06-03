Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slides 4.15%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.36%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 3.46% over last one month compared to 4.3% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.57% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 2346.55. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.36% to quote at 29397.33. The index is up 4.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 3.52% and Coforge Ltd lost 3.34% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.31 % over last one year compared to the 7.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.