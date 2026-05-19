Tata Consultancy Services Ltd soars 2.34%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2336.7, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2336.7, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has dropped around 9.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.06 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2311.2, up 2.25% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 33.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty IT index.