Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2554.5, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2554.5, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 1.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31403.35, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.09 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2555.2, up 0.46% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 21.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% gain in NIFTY and a 3.21% gain in the Nifty IT index.