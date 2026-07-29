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Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2443.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% fall in NIFTY and a 12.23% fall in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2443.9, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24220.8. The Sensex is at 77561.47, up 1.04%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 20.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30418.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2436.9, up 1.31% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 19.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% fall in NIFTY and a 12.23% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 16.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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