Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 21.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 5433.62 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 21.53% to Rs 419.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 5433.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4608.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.64% to Rs 1542.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1278.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 20290.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17618.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.