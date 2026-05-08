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Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 21.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 5433.62 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 21.53% to Rs 419.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 344.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 5433.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4608.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.64% to Rs 1542.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1278.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 20290.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17618.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5433.624608.22 18 20290.4317618.30 15 OPM %14.5813.47 -13.7614.07 - PBDT806.55637.47 27 2819.522382.40 18 PBT641.37484.38 32 2192.841781.66 23 NP419.08344.85 22 1542.301278.47 21

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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