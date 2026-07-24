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Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.93% to Rs 5348.88 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 27.78% to Rs 426.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 334.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 5348.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4778.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5348.884778.91 12 OPM %13.5412.70 -PBDT756.99614.35 23 PBT592.21465.42 27 NP426.98334.15 28

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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