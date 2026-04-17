Tata Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1116.5, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1116.5, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 3.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1111.8, up 0.83% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 0.4% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% jump in NIFTY and a 11.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.