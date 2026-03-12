Tata Consumer Products Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1061.5, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 5.83% rally in NIFTY and a 7.09% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1061.5, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 23702.25. The Sensex is at 76283.05, down 0.76%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 6.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49059.7, down 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.15 lakh shares in last one month.