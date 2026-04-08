Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 0.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1068.5, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1068.5, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has slipped around 3.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46980.1, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.08 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1071, up 0.66% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.