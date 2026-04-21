Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.7%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1128.2, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 12.85% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1128.2, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has added around 10.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49555.75, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.86 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1128.1, up 0.78% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 0.75% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% gain in NIFTY and a 12.85% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.