With effect from 30 May 2026

Tata Elxsi has appointed Nalin Rana as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 30 May 2026.

Nalin Rana has 17 years of diversified experience across strategic finance, business planning, corporate strategy and investment banking.

Nalin joined Tata Group in 2021 and is currently a senior leader in the Group CFO and Group Strategy Office of Tata Sons and a Member of the Board at Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited. At Tata Sons, he has responsibilities across multiple business verticals and has spearheaded key projects across strategic analysis of businesses, investments, fund raising and mergers & acquisitions.