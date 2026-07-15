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Tata Elxsi clocks over 18% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; records EBITDA of Rs 216 crore

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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Tata Elxsi has reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 170.6 crore on a 14.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,021.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 216 crore, EBITDA margin was 21.2% in Q1 FY27 as against 20.9% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 232.5 crore, up by 18.4% from Rs 196.3 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Tata Elxsis revenue has grown by 2.7%, while net profit has declined by 22.58%.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director, Tata Elxsi, said: "For the quarter, Tata Elxsi delivered a healthy performance with growth in our two primary verticals, supported by strong deal execution and continued momentum in large strategic engagements.

Our Transportation business reported a growth of 13.3% YoY, driven by accelerated OEM engagements and strategic wins in the off-road and aerospace segments.

In Media & Communications, we delivered another strong quarter, growing 22.2% YoY through continued ramp-up of key engagements and expanded programs with global operators, broadcasters and device OEMs.

Our Healthcare and Life Sciences business reported a growth of 1.7% QoQ, amidst a muted business environment for the healthcare industry.

FY27 marks a year of future focus for the company, as we prepare and equip ourselves for a world reshaped by AI. We are making targeted investments in specialized talent, AI powered platforms, tools and infrastructure, to pivot to a Domain + AI future."

Tata Elxsi is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

The scrip tumbled 4.96% to currently trade at Rs 3516.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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