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Tata Elxsi launches ViTel , a material intelligence solution for medical device manufacturers

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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Tata Elxsi announced the launch of ViTel, a Material Intelligence solution for Medical Device manufacturers, co developed with Viridium AI, a material intelligence platform company. ViTel is being formally introduced at DeviceTalks Boston 2026, where Tata Elxsi is presenting its latest advances in AI-powered MedTech engineering and compliance.

Medical device manufacturers are facing a new operating reality. Material decisions now affect margin, resilience, product velocity, and market access, yet critical product knowledge remains buried across BOMs, supplier documents, ERP and PLM systems, and expert teams. This makes every new regulation or customer requirement a costly manual exercise.

ViTel addresses this by creating a reusable Material Intelligence layer across the enterprise, helping teams identify material and supplier dependencies, assess country-of-origin and sourcing exposure, evaluate alternatives, and understand where product or material risks affect cost, continuity, or market access. Powered by Viridium AI's Knowledge Cloud, Chemical Digital Twin, and science-constrained AI models, ViTel transforms scattered enterprise data into a living product-material knowledge graph connecting products, parts, materials, chemicals, suppliers, regulations, and evidence.

ViTel draws on Tata Elxsi's three decades of Med-Tech engineering and regulatory expertise, knowledge that has been embedded into how the solution reasons about material risk, compliance, and sourcing decisions, not just how it is deployed.

Tata Elxsi brings design-led and AI-first engineering, deep domain expertise, and access to global healthcare and medtech enterprises; Viridium AI brings platform and technology innovation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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