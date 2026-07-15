Tata Elxsi Ltd Falls 5.44%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.3%

Tata Elxsi Ltd has lost 14% over last one month compared to 0.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.22% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 5.44% today to trade at Rs 3499.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.3% to quote at 27492.28. The index is up 0.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 2.33% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.29% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 25.37 % over last one year compared to the 6.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.